(WSYR-TV) — 35 workers at Deli-Boy Inc. in Solvay are being laid off.

In a notice sent to the state’s department of labor, Deli-Boy’s new ownership group Lipari Foods is laying off 67% of its workforce. The layoffs will take effect on August 29.

“This decision is based on offering our customers the widest selection of products in the fastest possible time, without compromising service levels and being as efficient as possible,” the notice read.

Lipari Foods, a Michigan-based company, bought Deli-Boy in May of this year after Deli-Boy’s founder Lon Frocione passed away in October of 2020.

“We are excited to welcome Deli-Boy and Big Apple into our family and will continue their commitment of providing quality products and great customer service to retailers and food service establishments in their marketing area. Deli-Boy and Big Apple are trusted leaders in the industry and adding their expertise to all that Lipari provides means greater opportunities for their customers,” Lipari Foods CEO Thom Lipari shared via a press release announcing the acquisition.

John Petosa of Deli Boy echoed those sentiments by saying they found a partner they can trust.

Deli-Boy was founded in Syracuse in 1960 and became a “$150 million distributor growing at an average annual rate of 3%,” according to its website.