LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Micron is going to explore their options for child care in Central New York.

Last October Micron said they would invest $500,000 into the YMCA of Central New York.

Local leaders will join Micron on Wednesday, August 2, at 11 a.m. at the North Area Family YMCA, in Liverpool, to talk about their plans.

