SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It wasn’t the first or even the second time Micron executives have sat in front of a room full of Central New York neighbors to answer questions about their historic $100 Billion investment. This time they were seated inside the cafeteria at Henniger High School to talk about the project and how it impacts the City of Syracuse and the Syracuse City School District.

“We feel even better about the choice we made now than we did before because every single time this community opens its arms, welcomes us, wants to partner with us at every level,” Manish Bhatia, Executive Vice President of Global Operations, Micron Technology

Micron executives were joined by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, and Syracuse Schools Superintendent Anthony Davis Tuesday night along with many other local representatives.

An update to the timeline of the 20+ year investment was given with Micron executives sharing that the design phase for the mega fabs has begun. They also shared their work on the environmental permitting process with the state and federal government continues. Micron said that construction on phase one of the project is slated for the end of next year with the first factory expected to be complete by the end of 2026.

Onondaga County Executive McMahon says the county is working to finalize a comprehensive countywide plan that will go before the Onondaga County Legislature in the weeks to come. He also said the county continues to get the White Pine Commerce Park ready for construction.

BOLSTERING A WORKFORCE:

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh highlighted the City’s commitment to bolstering the workforce needed for Micron through the Syracuse Build Pathways to Apprenticeship Program.

“We’re bringing city residents through those programs and putting them into the trades where they’re going to have opportunities through Micron and many others for the foreseeable future,” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh (I)

Micron says the first workers to be hired will be construction workers followed by technicians and engineers.

HOUSING, TRANSPORTATION, EDUCATION:

Mayor Walsh also shared the City’s plan to ramp up housing developments for the influx of expected workers, a priority in Governor Hochul’s recently announced budget proposal that earmarks $10 Million to help revitalize Syracuse’s Fifteenth Ward.

“The new Fifteenth Ward project has been years in the making it involves the replacement of 1000 units of existing public housing and then will create hundreds of more units of housing at different income levels that we think will help to meet the demand of Micron,” Mayor Walsh shared.

The development of rapid bus transit in partnership with Centro was also discussed during Tuesday night’s town hall meeting with plans to create a direct route from the downtown Centro hub to the Clay facility.

Micron’s investments in local education were also a hot topic Tuesday night, specifically the City’s STEAM School that is being built.

Micron Technology and the County will host another Town Hall Wednesday, February 8 in Fayetteville at the Wellwood Middle School auditorium. The meeting will begin at 6:30pm.