SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Central New Yorkers had another opportunity Thursday night to listen and ask questions about Micron Technology’s historic $100 Billion investment in the region at a Micron Town Hall held at the North Syracuse Junior High School.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by Micron executives to answer questions and share updates about the project. One of the repeated questions the county received Thursday night from neighbors was about traffic and the improvements that will need to be made to Route 11 and Route 31. McMahon shared that the county is waiting on federal guidance before they can finish their environmental impact review which will ultimately guide the decision-making process on changes to the roadways.

While the county waits on the federal guidance, McMahon says they are busy finalizing a comprehensive county-wide plan to present to the legislature early next year for approval. The plan will consist of a road map for the county’s developments moving forward with Micron top of mind. McMahon also announced the county will be paying for similar plans to be put together for the Town of Cicero and the Town of Clay.

“What does the Town of Clay want to do? What kind of housing do you need? What kind of commercial activity, greenways blueways industry? What do you want your community to look like for the next 20-30 years? And so we’re gonna invest in those plans for both those towns,” Onondaga County Executive, Ryan McMahon

While construction of the mega fab isn’t expected to begin until the end of 2023, early 2024, Micron has already made a significant number of partnerships with local institutions and organizations like the Museum of Science and Technology and local school districts.

North Syracuse Central School District Superintendent Dan Bowles said Micron’s commitment to the future generation of workers is what’s driving a Micron chip camp to come to the district at the end of the school year to expose students to the world of semiconductors at a young age.

These types of partnerships are of interest to town hall participant Brian Heffron, a principal at Oswego County P-TECH. He’s hoping to work with Micron in the future to bring similar camps to his students and professional development opportunities to his educators.

Micron executives also discussed the wraparound services they’re committed to providing for their workforce including housing, childcare, and transportation. Micron has plans to conduct a housing study to understand the impact of bringing over 50,000 new jobs to the region over the next 20 years.

“We really want to understand what the impact of the project will be so that we can start thinking of how we can make the investments in the community for affordable housing, housing for the workforce,” Rob Beard, Micron General Counsel

Some of the participants Thursday night were skeptical about Micron’s long-term commitment as their stock fluctuates and following an announcement that the company plans to scale back production of two memory chips by 20% in 2023 amid falling worldwide demand.

When asked if this would have an impact on the companies project in Central New York, County Executive McMahon said: “Nope these were all things that were baked in as we were negotiating the process.”

Beard added: “The project here is predicated on long-term growth of the semiconductor industry and the semiconductor industry has never been linear it’s a little bit lumpy and bumpy along the way.”

You watch the full Micron Town Hall here.