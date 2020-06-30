Mid-Town Plaza demolition begins in Oswego to make way for Eastlake Commons

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Demolition on the Mid-Town Plaza has begun, according to Oswego Mayor Bill Barlow.

Once the Plaza is demolished, it’ll be home to Eastlake Commons, which will consist of 70 residential apartment units and 3,300 square feet of commercial space.

The project is expected to cost $22 million, and $2.2 million of that came from a grant.

“The demolition of Mid-Town Plaza and the start of construction for Eastlake Commons keeps our DRI process moving forward and I’m enormously proud of the fact that all twelve of our DRI projects are under construction or finished, bringing our full DRI vision to reality. The re-development of Mid-town Plaza was the most popular project as ranked by the general public during our public meeting process and will act as a true catalyst for even more growth on Oswego’s east side,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “As Mayor, I took personal responsibility in making all our projects, not a dream, but a reality. We’ve worked extremely hard, with many different partners, including Governor Cuomo, to bring these projects to life to revitalize our downtown and transform our community. Once all the projects are finally completed, I’m sure we will all be proud of the final product and the positive impact our work will have for many decades to come.”

“Home Leasing is proud to announce that demolition is underway at Mid-Town Plaza. The demolition of the current structure will make possible the construction of East Lake Commons, an apartment community that will provide 70 mixed-income apartments in Oswego that will have easy access to downtown amenities including the Port of Oswego and Oswego River. We are thankful to our partners for helping to make this community a reality and allowing us to participate in improving the quality of life in Oswego,” said Bret Garwood, CEO of Home Leasing, LLC.

Nathan Emmons, City of Oswego Director of Economic Development, said, “Thanks to Mayor Barlow’s vision and leadership, Oswego is moving forward and making progress at an incredible pace. We expect the forthcoming development of Eastlake Commons to serve as a catalyst to even more growth throughout downtown Oswego and the east side of our downtown and we applaud Home Leasing, LLC for picking up the project and working with the City of Oswego to ensure this project finally happens.”

Construction of Eastlake Commons will begin immediately after demolition with a construction period of approximately 21 months.