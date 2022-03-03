SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – after a mid-winter feel Thursday, temperatures head upward going into the weekend.

At a glance:

A bit of lake effect Friday north of Syracuse

Most of CNY, however, turns out sunny to end the week

Warming trend over the weekend, especially Sunday

THURSDAY NIGHT:

There still could be a few lingering flurries around Thursday night southeast of Lake Ontario during the evening and east of the lake overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected. Lows Thursday night drop into the single digits and low teens.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week across CNY looks mainly quiet. We think a good deal of sunshine returns for most of Central New York. However, with west, southwesterly winds developing some lake effect now starts up again north of Syracuse where there could be a light accumulation of snow, especially near the Tug Hill.

We start a bit of a warming trend, but highs remain a little below average on Friday in the low mid 30s.

WEEKEND:

Saturday is quiet for much of the day with any sun fading behind increasing clouds. Towards sunset a little rain, snow and or wintry mix could develop. Highs Saturday should warm into the mid 40s.

The last half of the weekend is much milder with a southwest breeze, scattered showers and highs warming into the 60s! By the way, the record high Sunday is 67° set back in 1946 in Syracuse, and with enough dry time we may give that record a run for its money!