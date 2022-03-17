JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A world away, eighth grade students at Jordan-Elbridge Middle School have been watching what’s been happening to the people of Ukraine.

“It’s upsetting to watch. It’s upsetting to watch people being bombed for no reason. It’s upsetting to watch civilians hide away,” said Caitlin Pittsley. Pittsley has a special connection because her grandfather is Ukranian.

“I felt kind of helpless where I was like what can I do about this,” Nina Bartolotta asked.

The answer came from her fellow classmates. The school has a focus on service learning so they decided to start a medical supply drive collecting a variety of items.

“Bandages, ointments, gauze pads, feminine products,” Abby Delfavero explained. “Like any medical medical supply you can think of.”

In four days they were able to collect almost 600 items.

“It’s just good to know there’s that many people in the school that are that good of people, bringing random, well not really random medical supplies to people they may have a connection to or maybe not,” said Dan Conrad. “So it’s just great.”

Now that the students have boxed up the donations, the Ukrainian Congress of America has a local chapter and they will come here on Friday to collect them to create medical kits which will then be sent to Kyiv.

Seeing these 13-year-olds in action has given their teacher so much to be proud of.

“To see them taking the initiative, taking the action, it’s really heartwarming and it reminds me as a teacher working with young kids I have the best job,” said International Baccalaureate Coordinator Alexis Farnsworth.

There’s been a lot to endure over last couple of years, but these students are doing their part to help make the future bright.

The students say they are inspired to keep the medical supply drive going. “I would probably just want them to know we care and that we are trying our best to do as much as we can for them and that this donation is not where it stops,” Bartolotta said.

They will continue to collect items for the people of Ukraine. If you’d like to contribute, Farnsworth said you can give the school a call at (315) 689-8500.