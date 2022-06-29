(WSYR-TV) — Midstate Youth Hockey presented a $14,000 check to Griffin’s Guardians during the 6th Annual Midstate Griffin’s Guardians Youth Hockey Tournament at Cicero Twin Rinks on Wednesday night.

Those with the organization tell NewsChannel 9 that the donation brought the total raised from the 2022 tournament to over $15,000.

Griffin’s Guardians is named in memory of Griffin Engle, who passed away from brain cancer in September 2014.

During the tournament, the team that Griffin’s father coached and brother played on, won the division in honor of Griffin, who was a MYHA player when he was diagnosed.

Below is the mission statement from the Griffin’s Guardians website: