SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After an unseasonably mild start to the weekend on Saturday, warm weather persists on Sunday. You will want to keep the umbrella handy, however. Details below…

Rain returns Sunday afternoon through Monday

After a dry start to Sunday, rain showers will develop during the afternoon. Rain will expand in coverage and intensity Sunday night into Monday as an area of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico rides up the East Coast.

Normally this time of year, a system like this would throw up a red flag for the potential of accumulating snow. However, there is no cold air in place, so we will be dealing with rain—at least for now.

As much as 1-3″ of rainfall is expected during this time. Watch for ponding on the roads and low visibility for the Monday morning commute. Rivers and streams across the area will rise quite a bit, so some flooding is possible. A Flood Watch has been issued for the counties south and east of Syracuse.

Winter makes a comeback

As the storm departs, a cold front will push through late Monday. This will switch any rain to snow showers for Monday night, lingering into Tuesday. There could even be a light accumulation along with a gusty northwest wind. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the low 30s at best.

Dry with some sun mid to late week

Looking beyond Tuesday, our temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s to around 40 beginning Wednesday. With no major systems on the way through at least Saturday, quiet weather is expected with at least some sunshine.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.