SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It remains mild out there, but for how much longer? Find out below.

OVERNIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a shower or two possible, especially east of 81.

It’s a very mild night with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s which is about where we should be for daytime highs this time of year!

TUESDAY:

Low pressure will slowly track east Tuesday out into the Atlantic Ocean which allows high pressure to build back into the region as the day progresses. This should lead to more breaks of sunshine for the afternoon after maybe a shower or two to start Tuesday near and east of Syracuse.

The breaks of afternoon sun should push temperatures back into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

It is another warm day for Wednesday, but a cold front is approaching from the west. We would expect a few showers to move in during the afternoon with the shower threat still with us until Thursday morning.

Temperatures will once again sneak into the low 70s Wednesday but that is it for our recent warm spell. The cold front comes through Wednesday night and our temperatures drop.

THURSDAY:

While our temperatures Thursday afternoon end up 15 to 20 degrees cooler, it is actually closer what is typical for the end of October.

Drier air comes in on a gusty northwestly winds. There will likely be some sun in the afternoon as high pressure builds in from Canada.

