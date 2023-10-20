SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a brighter and milder day on Thursday, can we keep the nice weather going Friday? How does the weekend look? Details below…

How long can it stay dry?

We stay dry for a good portion of the day on Friday and should manage to even see a little sunshine. However, we are probably going to have to deal with a few showers late in the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. The most likely spots to see showers are areas west of I-81.

Highs warm well into the 60s once again on Friday with a southerly breeze.

Rain, falling temperatures blow in this weekend

Go ahead and line up the indoor chores/activities for the weekend. Unfortunately, more wet weather is expected to impact CNY this weekend with a developing nor’easter near the East Coast.

After some steady rain Friday night, the precipitation becomes more broken up, or showery, Saturday. There are more showers for Sunday thanks to cooler air coming off Lake Ontario.

What will make the weekend even nastier are gusty winds. The strongest winds gusting over 30 mph at times occur on Sunday and come with falling temperatures. We expect highs only in the 50s on Saturday but the best we can do Sunday are 40s to near 50.

