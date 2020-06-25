Military aircraft perform touch & go landings at Hancock Airport

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Did you notice low flying aircraft over Hancock Airport on Wednesday night? Special tanker jets were conducting training exercises.

Hancock was chosen for the training because of its large size and capability to accommodate a KC-10 Extender aircraft.

The training takes place when there aren’t many commercial flights in the area.

