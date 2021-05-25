Military courtesy room returns to Syracuse airport after 15 months of closure

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in 15 months, the Gregory J. Morris Military Courtesy Room at the Syracuse airport is back open. It’s a lounge for active-duty members of the military traveling for deployment, usually coming to and from Fort Drum. 

Like most things, it was ordered closed when the pandemic started.

“I think we’re all very glad that we reopened. I came in to check on our freezers and this place was a ghost town. You could go bowling and not hit anybody. There was nobody here. Parking lots were empty. Eerily quiet,” said Pat Lyons, a volunteer at the courtesy room. 

The military courtesy room is staffed by almost 60 volunteers on different shifts working from 7 a.m. until 2 a.m. the following morning.

