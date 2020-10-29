Military plane conducting touch and go exercises at Syracuse airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you see a large military aircraft flying low around our area, there is no need to worry. Those with the Syracuse Airport posted on Twitter that a military plane would be conducting touch and go exercises at the airport on Thursday.

