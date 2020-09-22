Military plane conducts touch and go exercises at airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many NewsChannel 9 viewers called and emailed the station on Monday, wanting to know about a large plane out at the airport.

It turned out to be a C-130 that was conducting touch and go exercises at Hancock International Airport. The training takes place where there aren’t many commercial flights in the area.

