Military transport does ‘touch & go’ exercises at Syracuse Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A military aircraft was circling the Syracuse Airport on Thursday afternoon.
An Lockheed C-130 Hercules was practicing touch and go landings at the airport.
Such training takes place when there are not many commercial flights in the area.
More from NewsChannel 9:
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App