Military transport does ‘touch & go’ exercises at Syracuse Airport

Posted:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A military aircraft was circling the Syracuse Airport on Thursday afternoon.

An Lockheed C-130 Hercules was practicing touch and go landings at the airport.

Such training takes place when there are not many commercial flights in the area.

