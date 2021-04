DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Dairy Association North East and the Food Bank of Central New York are teaming up for a milk and food giveaway that will happen on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 beginning at 1 p.m.

A total of 1.080 boxes will be available, each with one gallon of milk, along with an assortment of dairy, produce, and meat. Each vehicle receives one box, while supplies last.

The event is drive-thru only. Walkups will not be permitted.