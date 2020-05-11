Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Milk, bread distribution in City of Oneida on Tuesday

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ironside Funeral Home will host a bread and milk distribution on Tuesday, May 12 for City of Oneida residents.

Beginning at 1 p.m. and going until supplies last, Oneida residents can receive one gallon of milk from Hood, yogurt from Chobani, and a loaf of bread from Freihofer’s.

The distribution for this event will take place on Stephens Street, next to Mazullo and Sons Carpet. Vehicles are asked to enter from Lexington Avenue and form two lines down East Maple Street or Pearl Street. Residents must remain in vehicles and wear a face mask.

