ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ironside Funeral Home will host a bread and milk distribution on Tuesday, May 12 for City of Oneida residents.
Beginning at 1 p.m. and going until supplies last, Oneida residents can receive one gallon of milk from Hood, yogurt from Chobani, and a loaf of bread from Freihofer’s.
The distribution for this event will take place on Stephens Street, next to Mazullo and Sons Carpet. Vehicles are asked to enter from Lexington Avenue and form two lines down East Maple Street or Pearl Street. Residents must remain in vehicles and wear a face mask.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cayuga County offering up cloth face masks for seniors
- Milk, bread distribution in City of Oneida on Tuesday
- Strategies to Reduce Your Rates With Delmonico Insurance Agency
- Sign up for Food Bank of CNY distribution Tuesday at the Fairgrounds
- New York can start to reopen in regions after a certain set of criteria is met
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App