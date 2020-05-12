Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Milk giveaway at Auburn High School on Tuesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, N.Y. – The Auburn Rotary Club will be hosting a milk giveaway on Tuesday at Auburn High School from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until supplies last.

Each car will receive one case of milk, which is 12 12-ounce bottles of 2% milk.

The giveaway is open to Auburn residents and those residing in Cayuga County.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected