Milk giveaway at Auburn High School on Tuesday

AUBURN, N.Y. – The Auburn Rotary Club will be hosting a milk giveaway on Tuesday at Auburn High School from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until supplies last.
Each car will receive one case of milk, which is 12 12-ounce bottles of 2% milk.
The giveaway is open to Auburn residents and those residing in Cayuga County.
