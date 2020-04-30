OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to the Dairy Farmers of America, 2,000 gallons of milk will be given away on Thursday, April 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. All you have to do is show up at the Oswego County Fairgrounds!
There is a four gallon limit per vehicle.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Census 2020: Protecting your privacy
- Milk giveaway at Oswego County Fairgrounds
- College graduates advised to start job hunting despite tough market
- Syracuse Police: Car thefts on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic
- Census 2020: Do something to help yourself and your neighbors
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App