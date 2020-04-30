Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Milk giveaway at Oswego County Fairgrounds

Local News
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to the Dairy Farmers of America, 2,000 gallons of milk will be given away on Thursday, April 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. All you have to do is show up at the Oswego County Fairgrounds!

There is a four gallon limit per vehicle.

