Milk giveaway at Oswego Speedway on Friday

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Speedway is teaming up with Upstate Niagara Cooperative for a milk giveaway on Friday, May 22 at noon.

Six drivers will be in their racing uniforms to hand out 500 free gallons of milk:

Joe Gosek

Brandon Bellinger

Tim Snyder

Dan Connors Jr.

Anthony Losurdo

Dave Cliff

“We thought this was a great way to allow racers a chance to give back,” said Vicki Gosek, wife of driver Joe Gosek. said. “There will be no Indy 500 this month, and that means no traditional drinking of the milk, so we decided we would bring some to Oswego to give back to our community and we’re able to help local farmers in the process. We appreciate everyone banding together to make this happen.”

All families that wish to collect milk will be admitted at the Albany Street pit gate and will get a checkered flag from one of the drivers, and also be permitted to take a ‘half lap’ around the Speedway before exiting at the turn 3 pit gate via City Line Road.

Those who attend the giveaway must remain in their vehicle at all times. All other gates will be locked, including the grandstands, and absolutely no foot traffic will be permitted. If you can not drive, there will be a walk-up distribution area just outside the main pit gate on Albany Street.

The milk will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. It is required that all patrons who collect using the walk-up area wear a mask, and be mindful of the social distancing guidelines.