Milk giveaway being held in East Syracuse

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As many Central New Yorkers still struggle to put food on the table, the Northeast Dairy Association continues to step up to fill a need.
The Abundant Life Christian Center on All Nations Boulevard right off East Taft Road in East Syracuse is hosting a drive-thru giveaway event.
Four thousand gallons of milk and 32,000 pounds of produce have been handed out since 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
There is no registration required, but you will have to stay in your car.
