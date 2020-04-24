Milk giveaway Friday in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Oswego, local businessman Lee Walker has purchased 500 gallons of milk from Upstate Niagara Cooperative and on Friday, he will give it all away, gallon by gallon.

Walker says those who need the milk should drive up to Vona’s Restaurant on West Utica Street starting at 11 a.m. One gallon of milk is allowed per car.

Walker says he’s trying to help out dairy farmers with an excess of milk on their hands due to supermarket purchase limits.