Milk giveaway held at New York State Fairgrounds

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Families struggling to put food on the table got some help in the form of a milk and food distribution on Tuesday.

The American Dairy Association North East worked with Dairy Farmers of America and others to help make this event a reality.

Those who helped hand out all that food and milk say it’s a worthy cause.

“Well it’s hectic, but everybody’s been really grateful and thankful that we’re doing this,” said Paul Fouts, owner of Fouts Farms.

More than 8,000 gallons of milk and 85,000 pounds of food were given to families.