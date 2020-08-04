Milk giveaway held in Fulton on Tuesday

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A little rain couldn’t keep people away. There was a big turnout in Fulton on Tuesday as people had the opportunity to get some free milk, produce, and meat.

The giveaway was held at Catholic Charities of Oswego on West Broadway. Anyone who was in need was able to pick up the food and milk. They gave away 2,100 gallons of milk and 450 boxes of food.

People who took part say it was all about helping the community.

“It shows how much the community really needs milk and things like that and we want to do what we can to give back and dairy farmers are devoted to the community, so giving away milk, if that’s what it takes, we’re willing to do that,” said Ontario County Dairy Princess Cara Walker.

Communities all across Central New York have been holding milk and food giveaways since the beginning of the pandemic.