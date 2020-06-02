Milk giveaway in Auburn Thursday

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Rotary Club is holding another milk giveaway.
The event is Thursday, June 4th, outside the old P&C store in the Auburn Towne Center Plaza.
The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and goes to 1 p.m. or while supplies last.
There will be a total of 600 half gallons of Hillcrest Dairy of Moravia milk available for distribution, 100 of which will be chocolate milk. The other 500 half gallons will be two percent milk.
This is a drive-thru giveaway and walk-ups are welcome as long as masks are worn and social distancing is observed.
