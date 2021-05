DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Putting food on the table, just got a little easier for a lot of Central New York families Thursday afternoon.



Another food and milk giveaway will take place in the parking lot of Shoppingtown Mall.

It starts at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20 and runs as long as supplies last.

Like events in the past, this will be drive-thru style.

Organizers say they have about 11-hundred food boxes to give out.