Milk giveaway to be held Tuesday in Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A milk giveaway will be held on Tuesday, August 4 in Fulton to help out families in need.

The American Dairy Association North East is teaming up with Dairy Farmers of America and others to hand out 2,000 gallons of milk, along with meat and produce.

The event will take place at Catholic Charities of Oswego in Fulton and gets going at 11 a.m. You’re asked to stay in your vehicle. No registration is required.