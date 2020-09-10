Milling begins on Midland Avenue in Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
CORRECT TRAFFIC ALERT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews will be milling on several places on Midland Avenue in Syracuse starting on Thursday.

It will be on Midland Avenue from West Onondaga Street to Tallman Street. And on Bellevue Avenue between South Avenue and Midland Avenue.

Paving will follow after the road surface is removed.

The projects are expected to be completed in two weeks. Temporary lane and road closures will occur and detours will be marked.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected