Milling begins on Midland Avenue in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews will be milling on several places on Midland Avenue in Syracuse starting on Thursday.

It will be on Midland Avenue from West Onondaga Street to Tallman Street. And on Bellevue Avenue between South Avenue and Midland Avenue.

Paving will follow after the road surface is removed.

The projects are expected to be completed in two weeks. Temporary lane and road closures will occur and detours will be marked.