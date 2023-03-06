DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Nearly 40 million Americans’ fate hangs in the balance as the United States Supreme Court makes its decision on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

The looming decision is a constant worry for many on the LeMoyne College campus, including sophomore Caryn Zimmerman.

“It is kind of difficult, I’m in a place where not being quite out of college yet, I do have a bit of time buffer, but it is frustrating to wait,” Caryn Zimmerman, sophomore at LeMoyne College

Unfortunately, the waiting will last months, says LeMoyne political science professor Jonathan Parent.

“The court typically has its decisions in June and it usually leaves its most controversial decisions for the last bit of the term, so we’re probably looking at late June,” he said.

The law at the center of the legal battle is the HEROES Act, a 2003 law that was passed in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

“The law says essentially the Education Department has the authority to sort of alter the terms of federally backed student loans for people who are affected by natural disasters or anything sort of related to that and so the administration is arguing that COVID should be covered under that definition but the states’ that are challenging this don’t agree with that,” Jonathan Parent, Associate Political Science Professor, LeMoyne College

Professor Parent believes the justices will in fact strike down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. If they do decide to uphold it, borrowers could see debt relief almost immediately.

Student loan payments are still on pause as litigation continues. If the plan is struck down, Professor Parent says the Biden Administration will likely try to move forward with a similar, scaled-down plan through another means.