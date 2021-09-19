Mimi the kitten needs a forever home: Sunday Petsavers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York still need your help.

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Mimi from the No Kill Project in Fayetteville.

Mimi is a small, black and white kitten who’s shy but very sweet. Her characteristics include being friendly, quiet, gentle and independent.

While she enjoys the company of her humans, she prefers to come up to you for loving and affection when it’s the right time for her!

Her brother, Pete, helps bring out her personality. Mimi would love to go to a home with her brother so she can continue to blossom and thrive.

The shelter says she would do just fine in a home with other cats, dogs and/or children.

Mimi is spayed, microchipped and her vaccinations are up to date. She also has tested negative for FIV/FeLV.

Mimi is ready to meet you! If she’s the right fit for you and your family, email adoptions@thenokillproject.org to apply!