Miniature horse pays a visit to Onondaga Center

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He has four legs, a tail, and spreads cheer to nursing homes.

Linda Cole’s little pony, named Tucker, trotted up to the windows of the Onondaga Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Minoa on Monday. COVID-19 keeps their visits outside, but this therapy pony usually goes room to room.

“These little ponies will actually go up and put their nose on the bed, and on their chairs, and just literally take a nap and they get to love it and schmooze it. It’s potty trained, so it takes elevator rides and it wears little Build-A-Bear shoes,” Cole said.

Cole has a family of ponies and travels to health care centers throughout New York State. In her words, “animals make joy.”