Miniature pony pays visit to Onondaga Center

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The residents at the Onondaga Center in Minoa got a special visit this week from a miniature horse named Dugan!

Therapy Pony Handler Linda Cole brought Dugan to each of their room windows to say hello.

The facility said it helps lift staff and residents’ spirits as the Onondaga Center remains closed to visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

