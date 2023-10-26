ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An amendment to a bill regarding the minimum age for operation of an ATV was approved Wednesday, according to a memo from the New York State Assembly.

New language in the bill raises the age from ten years old, to 14 years old. The amendment also removed the allowance of a person sixteen years of age or over who holds an ATV safety certificate to supervise operation. Now, supervision must be administered by someone 18 years or older.

Justification for the law says due to recent crashes involving minors on ATVs, some being fatal, young children’s smaller size and immaturity can lead to dangerous operation.

“According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, […] the group believes that children are ‘not developmentally capable of operating these heavy, complex machines.'”

The amendment of the legislation also will allow children under 16 to only ride ATVs on public land while being supervised by someone 18 or older.

According to the justification, “raising the age to receive a safety certificate and operate an ATV in the same manner as a sixteen-year-old, as well as removing the provision in the law allowing for supervision by someone sixteen or older who has a safety certificate, will help to prevent senseless accidents and deaths.”

The amendment will become law at the end of February.