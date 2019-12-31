Minimum wage increases across New York

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A law passed in 2016 is now bringing a statewide change as we head into the new year.

The next increase in New York minimum wage to eventually get the statewide rate up to $15 went into effect Tuesday.

This bump requires all employees in New York City to make at least $15 an hour. For all of us outside the Big Apple, the wage rate has increased from $11.10 cents to $11.80.

Minimum wage is scheduled to increase to $12.50 on New Year’s Eve 2020.

