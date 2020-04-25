Minoa woman uplifts the community by singing from her porch

MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many people were out getting some excercise on Saturday, and one woman in Minoa was uplifting the spirits of people passing by with her singing.
Jeneane Ciancaglini from Minoa spent Saturday afternoon singing from her porch.
She provided a little concert to lift the moods of everyone walking by, during a time where everyone could use a little pick-me-up.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse All-American Punter Sterling Hofrichter picked by the Atlanta Falcons
- West Genesee High School honors senior class during COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: Dry for now, but rain isn’t too far away
- Led by LSU, Alabama, SEC players dominate remote NFL draft
- Nurse who was sent to Long Island to help fight COVID-19 returns home
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App