Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Minoa woman uplifts the community by singing from her porch

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many people were out getting some excercise on Saturday, and one woman in Minoa was uplifting the spirits of people passing by with her singing.

Jeneane Ciancaglini from Minoa spent Saturday afternoon singing from her porch.

She provided a little concert to lift the moods of everyone walking by, during a time where everyone could use a little pick-me-up.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected