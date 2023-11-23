SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around midnight on Nov. 23, a 49-year-old man was involved in a two-car accident on I-81 northbound, on the overpass by the Northern Lights Plaza.

As the man got out of his car, he was hit by a third car. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said the initial two-car accident was minor.

I-81 north was shut down for several hours and this accident is under investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.