SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We normally see Dreamer Glen serving up soul food at Miss Prissy’s, at her food stall inside Salt City Market.

She’s showing off her new home at 431 South Warren Street in Syracuse.

Miss Prissy’s is one of the original businesses to open at the market back in 2021. But she began by providing catering before that.

Glen says being at the market prepared her to be on her own.

“I needed that,” Glen said. “I needed that intermediate spot to get a feel for it. To see what it’s like to run a day-to-day. It’s totally different than dropping boxes of food off.”

Her new location is less than a half mile away from the market. That was intentional to keep serving her regular customers, but to now be able to offer them more in terms of the menu, a bar, area to meet and just more space.

“Right now we’re in a 400 square foot stall roughly. So it really excites me, the kitchen is as big as my stall or bigger so it’s exciting. to be able to move around and have space,” Glen said.

It’s in her name, Dream, and this is a dream come true. “It is a dream come true,” Glen said.

To make it all happen she is looking to raise $50,000 which she hopes the community will help invest in.

“Yes, this is Miss Prissy’s but this is your place. This is your place to come and have a good time. We want you to feel comfortable doing that. And we want you to walk through the door and say hey, I helped do that.” Dreamer Glen, Miss Prissy’s owner

She hopes to welcome everyone here in the winter of 2024.

If you want to learn more about the project, Glen will host an information session at her new location on Sunday, April 30 at 5 p.m.