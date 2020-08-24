Miss the fair? Take a look at this photo gallery

TOWN OF GEDDES, NY (WSYR-TV) — We’re all getting a bit nostalgic for the New York State Fair, since COVID-19 and the fair don’t seem to mix.
We’ve put together a little photo gallery for you to look back at scenes from fair’s past.
A special thanks to the Onondaga Historical Association, Solvay Geddes Historical Society, The New York State Fair, and Michael Okoniewski, for these wonderful photos.
It was so hard to choose. You can go to the State Fair’s Flckr page for more.
