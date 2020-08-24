Miss the fair? Take a look at this photo gallery

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF GEDDES, NY (WSYR-TV) — We’re all getting a bit nostalgic for the New York State Fair, since COVID-19 and the fair don’t seem to mix.

We’ve put together a little photo gallery for you to look back at scenes from fair’s past.

A special thanks to the Onondaga Historical Association, Solvay Geddes Historical Society, The New York State Fair, and Michael Okoniewski, for these wonderful photos.

It was so hard to choose. You can go to the State Fair’s Flckr page for more.

  • Carriage Entrance of the NYSF
  • Exterior Columns of Center of Progress Building being erected
  • Interior of Center of Progress
  • Tents of U.S. Army Camp Syracuse
  • More of Camp Syracuse
  • State Trooper 1941
  • Dairy Cattle Building 1954
  • Midway 1950s
  • Auto Racing 1950s
  • Joie Chitwood’s Thrill Show, 1959
  • Tractor Pull 1970s
  • Military hardware on display, 1950s
  • Native American dancers 1956
  • Entertainment at what is now Chevy Court, 1950s
  • A state fair regular, Frank Sinatra, Jr. 1969
  • Midway 1980
  • Fair 1987
  • 1988 looking south from the main gate
  • NewsChannel 9 broadcast center in 1990s
  • Governor Mario Cuomo at the fair 1991
  • Radio personalities Ted & Amy in 1991, they now serve as the voices of the state fair
  • Clydesdales 1993
  • Reba McEntire at the Grandstand 1993
  • Sand Sculpture 1997
  • DIRT Modified race cars take the track for the Labor Day Race, 1997
  • NASA Astronaut Eileen Collins appeared at the fair in 1999
  • Exploding Onion, 1999
  • BB King at the Grandstand 2000
  • Gov. Pataki joins Rod Wood live on NewsChannel 9 at the fair, 2001
  • Brooks and Dunn at the Grandstand, 2001
  • 9-11 Memorial unveiled at 2002 fair
  • Talent Showcase, 2003
  • Human statue street entertainer, 2003
  • A NYS Trooper having fun as Batman during one of the NYSP shows in 2004
  • Mummers perform in 2005
  • Then SU assistant BB coach Mike Hopkins in a milking contest in 2006
  • A young fair goer makes a friend with the star of the seal show, 2006
  • 4-H Competitors line up in the horse ring 2007
  • 2008 Butter sculpture
  • Enjoying the Midway 2009
  • Rhianna performs at the Grandstand in 2010
  • Law Enforcement Day 2010
  • Bruno Mars performs at Chevy Court, 2011
  • Remember the time before social distancing? 2011 fair,
  • Lumberjack show, 2012
  • Bandolini performs 2012
  • Fans at Chevy Court enjoy Toby Keith in 2013
  • Youth Holstein competition 2014
  • Pitbull performs at Grandstand, 2014
  • Time for a selfie with a llama and a goat in 2015
  • Kids and animals NYS Fair 2015
  • Living Wall statues have fun with a fair guest in 2016
  • New Main Gate debuts in 2016
  • Flag ceremony before 4H barrel racing competition, 2016
  • Midway 2017
  • Broadway Skyliner ride 2017
  • Goats and their handlers competing in 2017
  • Pride Day 2017
  • The Hollywood Racing Pigs, 2018
  • Curling competition 2018 at new Empire Expo Center
  • Sand sculpture 2019
  • Butterfly exhibit 2019
  • Children’s Gospel chorus, 2019
  • Midway 2019
  • More midway
  • NewsChannel 9 at the fair, 2019
  • EP Sabrina Betts greets some guests who will appear on NewsChannel 9
  • State Troopers and K-9’s in training join Christis Casciano live at the fair 2019

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected