Miss the fair? Take a look at this photo gallery

TOWN OF GEDDES, NY (WSYR-TV) — We’re all getting a bit nostalgic for the New York State Fair, since COVID-19 and the fair don’t seem to mix.

We’ve put together a little photo gallery for you to look back at scenes from fair’s past.

A special thanks to the Onondaga Historical Association, Solvay Geddes Historical Society, The New York State Fair, and Michael Okoniewski, for these wonderful photos.

It was so hard to choose. You can go to the State Fair’s Flckr page for more.

Carriage Entrance of the NYSF

Exterior Columns of Center of Progress Building being erected

Interior of Center of Progress



Tents of U.S. Army Camp Syracuse

More of Camp Syracuse



State Trooper 1941

Dairy Cattle Building 1954

Midway 1950s

Auto Racing 1950s

Joie Chitwood’s Thrill Show, 1959

Tractor Pull 1970s

Military hardware on display, 1950s

Native American dancers 1956

Entertainment at what is now Chevy Court, 1950s

A state fair regular, Frank Sinatra, Jr. 1969

Midway 1980

Fair 1987

1988 looking south from the main gate

NewsChannel 9 broadcast center in 1990s

Governor Mario Cuomo at the fair 1991

Radio personalities Ted & Amy in 1991, they now serve as the voices of the state fair

Clydesdales 1993

Reba McEntire at the Grandstand 1993

Sand Sculpture 1997

DIRT Modified race cars take the track for the Labor Day Race, 1997

NASA Astronaut Eileen Collins appeared at the fair in 1999

Exploding Onion, 1999

BB King at the Grandstand 2000

Gov. Pataki joins Rod Wood live on NewsChannel 9 at the fair, 2001

Brooks and Dunn at the Grandstand, 2001

9-11 Memorial unveiled at 2002 fair

Talent Showcase, 2003

Human statue street entertainer, 2003

A NYS Trooper having fun as Batman during one of the NYSP shows in 2004

Mummers perform in 2005

Then SU assistant BB coach Mike Hopkins in a milking contest in 2006

A young fair goer makes a friend with the star of the seal show, 2006

4-H Competitors line up in the horse ring 2007

2008 Butter sculpture

Enjoying the Midway 2009

Rhianna performs at the Grandstand in 2010

Law Enforcement Day 2010

Bruno Mars performs at Chevy Court, 2011

Remember the time before social distancing? 2011 fair,

Lumberjack show, 2012

Bandolini performs 2012

Fans at Chevy Court enjoy Toby Keith in 2013

Youth Holstein competition 2014

Pitbull performs at Grandstand, 2014

Time for a selfie with a llama and a goat in 2015

Kids and animals NYS Fair 2015

Living Wall statues have fun with a fair guest in 2016

New Main Gate debuts in 2016

Flag ceremony before 4H barrel racing competition, 2016

Midway 2017

Broadway Skyliner ride 2017

Goats and their handlers competing in 2017

Pride Day 2017

The Hollywood Racing Pigs, 2018

Curling competition 2018 at new Empire Expo Center

Sand sculpture 2019

Butterfly exhibit 2019

Children’s Gospel chorus, 2019

Midway 2019

More midway

NewsChannel 9 at the fair, 2019

EP Sabrina Betts greets some guests who will appear on NewsChannel 9

State Troopers and K-9’s in training join Christis Casciano live at the fair 2019

