MISSING: Syracuse 16-year-old last seen on Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The Syracuse Police Department needs your help finding a missing teen. Hanna Campilango, 16, was reported missing from her foster parents’ residence located at 3630 Midland Ave.

Hannah was last seen in the Grant Blvd/Culbert Street area on Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. She is considered to be in danger, as she suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

She is a 16-year-old white female, approximately, 5’2”, 130 pounds, blonde/brown hair, wearing glasses, and has a scar on her left wrist. She was last seen wearing a light-colored Old Navy shirt, blue denim jacket, red Puma sneakers, and a blue skirt.

If you see Hannah or have any information, Syracuse Police ask that you contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.