OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City Police Department is looking out for 14-year-old Trenton McRae who is believed to have run away.

Police think he is in the Oswego, Hannibal, or Fulton area. He was last seen on May 18.

He is 5 foot 5 inches, 165 pounds and last seen wearing black shorts, a blue or black shirt with on the front, a winter hat, crocs, and riding a bike that was spray painted white.

If you have seen him, or know someone who has, reach out to the Oswego City Police Department by calling (315) 343-1212.