MONTEZUMA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 37-year-old Kimberly Tanner has been found after going missing in the area of High Street in Montezuma.

Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook that, “she has been located safe and well.”

Tanner went missing on Tuesday, April 4, around 10:30 a.m.

They add there is no futher information available.