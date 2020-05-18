Missing Chemung Co. man found in Seneca Lake

(WSYR-TV) — The body of a missing canoeist has been found in the Finger Lakes.

Daniel Manganro, 27, went missing around 9 p.m. on April 19 after his and 27-year-old Keith Seymour’s canoe overturned on Seneca Lake.

Seymour was found hours later, hanging onto the canoe in the middle of the lake.

After a week, Manganaro was presumed drowned. The State Police Underwater Recovery Team found his body Saturday morning around the Lake’s center.