MISSING CHILD ALERT: Brandon Vara, 18 missing from Rochester suburb

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a missing child alert for Brandon Michael Vara, 18 from Spencerport, a suburb in Rochester.

Brandon is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Whittier Road in the Village of Spencerport at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and brown pants. Brandon is 6’3”, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 220 pounds.

If you see Brandon or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Ogden Town Police at 585-617-6131.

About missing child alerts: according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, a Missing Child Alert is activated when a child younger than 21 is missing and believed to be in danger due to special circumstances, such as a cognitive impairment or medical condition, that place them at serious risk of harm or death. Learn more about these alerts here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or a severe mental health crisis, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s website or call at 1-800-273-8255.