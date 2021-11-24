Missing child alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Syracuse

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR) — A missing child alert has been issued for a 13-year-old from Syracuse.

According to a Facebook post from the DeWitt Town Police Department, they are currently investigating a report of a missing 13-year-old female named Leah P. Stark. She was reportedly last seen around 11:30 on November 23 at a residence on Hamilton Parkway in DeWitt.

Stark is described as a white female, with a height of 5 feet 8 inches, weight of 120 pounds, red hair, and blue eyes. Police also stated that she is likely wearing ACICS running shoes, but did not provide any additional information about her clothing. Photos of the 13-year-old are available on the DeWitt Police Department’s Facebook post.

According to police, there is no reason to believe that Stark has been kidnapped, but they are concerned about her disappearance due to her age, recent medical concerns and the weather. If anyone has information on Stark or her whereabouts they are asked to call 911 to notify the DeWitt Police Department.