Missing dog returned after running away when owner was unintentionally shot in the back

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department shared on Facebook Saturday that the missing dog of a recent shooting victim has been found.
The victim, a 20-year-old pregnant woman, was an unintended target and was shot in the back.
The Facebook post read”
The Syracuse Police Department is proud to announce that the recent shooting victim’s missing dog, Aisis, has been found. Officers Doyle and Miller were able to reconnect the two and it was an amazing experience! Thank you to everyone who shared our post and spread the word. Your efforts helped make this possible! Thank you!