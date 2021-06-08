Missing Juvenile Alert: 16-year-old girl in Cortland last seen Monday evening

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a Missing Juvenile Alert for 16-year-old Celia J. Craig in Cortland. Craig was last seen leaving 35 North Church Street in Cortland on Monday around 5 p.m. with two unknown males in a silver sedan. Plates of the sedan are not known.

One of the males could potentially be Aiden Lee. Celia has not communicated with friends or family, nor had any social media activity since she was last seen.

If you have any information please contact the City of Cortland Police Department at 607-753-3001.