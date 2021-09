UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New Hartford Police Department needs your help finding a missing teen from a children’s home in Utica.

Malique Crudup, 15 was last seen leaving the House of the Good Shepherd campus on Champlin Ave. on September 17 at around 10:45 p.m. He was wearing a white tank top and black jeans.

If you see Malique or have any information about his whereabouts, contact the New Hartford Police Department at 315-733-6666.