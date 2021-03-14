Missing kangaroo returned to owner in Yates County

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A female “joey” kangaroo that went missing on Saturday was captured Sunday and reacquainted with her owner.

A Yates County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to secure the animal with a blanket.

Several volunteers surrounded the joey in an abandoned brush-covered vineyard. They closed in on the joey 2-foot-tall kangaroo and Deputy Sherif Scott Walker made a safe capture, covering it with a blanket and securing its legs.

Officials say although the animal was scared, cold, and hungry, she appeared uninjured.

Sheriff Ron Spike said, “The Sheriff’s Office thanks the approximately 40-50 volunteers assisting in the lost area vicinity, the forming a circle during the capture, as well as all the calls received.”