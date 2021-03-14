Missing kangaroo returned to owner in Yates County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A female “joey” kangaroo that went missing on Saturday was captured Sunday and reacquainted with her owner.

A Yates County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to secure the animal with a blanket.

Several volunteers surrounded the joey in an abandoned brush-covered vineyard. They closed in on the joey 2-foot-tall kangaroo and Deputy Sherif Scott Walker made a safe capture, covering it with a blanket and securing its legs.

Officials say although the animal was scared, cold, and hungry, she appeared uninjured.

Sheriff Ron Spike said, “The Sheriff’s Office thanks the approximately 40-50 volunteers assisting in the lost area vicinity, the forming a circle during the capture, as well as all the calls received.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area