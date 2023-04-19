UPDATE: The New York State Police have announced that the teen has been found and is in good health.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Police in Elbridge have been searching for 15-year-old Lexington Thieault.

The juvenile left her home in Marcellus, and has been confirmed to have been seen in the village of Skaneateles.

She is wearing a black windbreaker with black pants and a pink backpack.

NYSP are active in the area with drones and the K9 unit.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Lexington Thieault is asked to call 911 or State Police at (315) 366-6000.